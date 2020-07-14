I could see Lionel Messi playing in 2025, easily: Former Barcelona midfielder Luis Garcia

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Barcelona midfielder Luis Garcia feels the club's superstar forward Lionel Messi can easily continue playing till 2025.

The 33-year-old is currently contracted until the end of next season with Barcelona holding talks with the ace Argentina forward about an extension.

There is speculation that record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is unhappy with the club's leadership.

"Why not? The way he is playing, adapting his style to the game is impressive. Every year he shows us something different but keeps up the same amount of goals, of assists," Garcia, who played for Barcelona in the 2003-2004 season, said during a video conference facilitated by LaLiga.

"Even getting more every year! He's adapting, he doesn't spend so much time up front because he knows it's harder, so he drops a little more. He shows why he's so intelligent. He adapts his game to what the team needs in every game. I could see him playing in 2025, easily!" added the former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool winger.

Real Madrid are closer to winning the Spanish LaLiga title after their 2-1 win against Granada on Monday night which took them four points clear of Barcelona with two games remaining in the season.

"There have been a couple of games where they have struggled. But they carry the momentum when even not playing well they are getting the results. (Federico) Valverde has been one of their best players so far. Key players have been (Sergio) Ramos and (Karim) Benzema," Garcia said on Real Madrid.