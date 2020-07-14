STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter Milan dominated every aspect of game: Antonio Conte after 3-1 win over Torino

Conte feels Inter Milan stayed calm despite their opponents taking a lead and continued doing what they had trained for.

Published: 14th July 2020 01:14 PM

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte believes that his club dominated every aspect of the game following a 3-1 win over Torino.

"I think that the boys started the game really well. We were dominating every aspect of the game. But then there was that corner and unfortunately, we're paying dearly for every mistake we make at the moment," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

Inter Milan displayed a sublime form in the second half of the match, scoring three goals after the break to overturn Torino's first-half lead. Andrea Belotti scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute, putting Torino ahead of Inter Milan.

However, things quickly changed in the second half with Ashley Young netting the equalizer in the 48th minute. Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez's goal then sealed the victory for Inter Milan.

Conte feels Inter Milan stayed calm despite their opponents taking a lead and continued doing what they had trained for.

"I've seen the stats: we had more than 60% possession, 20 shots on goal and dominated the game. This shows just how well the boys played because conceding early on could have made us nervous and caused us problems psychologically. The boys did well to stay calm and continue doing what we'd practised on the training ground," he said.

After securing three points from the game, Inter Milan have now brought their total to 68 points in Serie A. The top-placed club, Juventus, still enjoy an eight-point lead at the top. (ANI)

Inter Milan Antonio Conte Torino
