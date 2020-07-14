STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

Real Madrid registered a 2-1 win over Granada here on Tuesday and this victory puts them one win away from being crowned champions of La Liga.

Published: 14th July 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (File photo | AP)

By ANI

GRANADA: After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the team but insisted them not to lose focus as they haven't 'achieved the objective yet'.

Real Madrid registered a 2-1 win over Granada here on Tuesday and this victory puts them one win away from being crowned champions of La Liga.

"You've got to be really proud of the team because it's not easy to get nine wins in nine games. We can't ask for anymore. It was a deserved win and we're really happy. We've got two games to go and we haven't won anything yet. That's the truth," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid one win from La Liga crown after beating Granada

"We've picked up three extremely important points, but we play again on Thursday and we've got to recover properly. We're excited about trying to win LaLiga and everything that lies ahead. We're close but we haven't achieved the objective yet," he added.

Real Madrid scored both the goals in the first half, taking a two-goal lead. In the second half, Granada managed to cut the deficit but failed to level the scores after that. Following the win, Real Madrid have gained a four-point lead over the second-placed club Barcelona.

Real Madrid will next take on Villarreal on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Real Madrid La Liga Zinedine Zidane
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp