Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

By ANI

GRANADA: After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the team but insisted them not to lose focus as they haven't 'achieved the objective yet'.

Real Madrid registered a 2-1 win over Granada here on Tuesday and this victory puts them one win away from being crowned champions of La Liga.

"You've got to be really proud of the team because it's not easy to get nine wins in nine games. We can't ask for anymore. It was a deserved win and we're really happy. We've got two games to go and we haven't won anything yet. That's the truth," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We've picked up three extremely important points, but we play again on Thursday and we've got to recover properly. We're excited about trying to win LaLiga and everything that lies ahead. We're close but we haven't achieved the objective yet," he added.

Real Madrid scored both the goals in the first half, taking a two-goal lead. In the second half, Granada managed to cut the deficit but failed to level the scores after that. Following the win, Real Madrid have gained a four-point lead over the second-placed club Barcelona.

Real Madrid will next take on Villarreal on July 17.