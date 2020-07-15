STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Published: 15th July 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ritwik Kumar Das

Ritwik Kumar Das (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. He has also contributed to two assists during the last I-League season.

Hailing from Burnpur, a small town in West Bengal, Ritwik was part of the Mohun Bagan Academy before starting his professional career with Calcutta Customs in the CFL First Division.

He then went on to play for Kalighat MS in the Calcutta Premier Division Group B before being picked up by the Snow Leopards for the I-League.

Ritwik had made his I-League debut on December 2018 and has since then impressed with his pace and ability on the ball.

"I feel blessed to be signing for one of the biggest football clubs in India and to debut in the ISL. This is an important turning point in my professional career. KBFC has a very passionate fan base and I can't wait to play in front of them. I'm eagerly looking forward to working with the coach and hope to give my best to the team and bring joy to the fans." said Ritwik in an official statement.

"Hearty congratulations to Ritwik on joining the team and being a part of our family. This is a great chance for him to build his football career. I hope he puts in his best efforts and showcases a maximum passion for the team. Kerala Blasters has always focussed on identifying and developing young talents," Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC, said in an official statement.

