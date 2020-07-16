STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

After Man City, UEFA back in court for Trabzonspor ban case

Trabzonspor's case is more routine than the complex investigation of Man City, whose legal win on Monday raised doubts about the future of UEFA financial rules.

Published: 16th July 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter/UEFA)

By PTI

GENEVA: Another European soccer club banned from the Champions League for breaking financial monitoring rules challenged UEFA at sport's highest court on Thursday.

Three days after Court of Arbitration for Sport judges overturned Manchester City's two-year ban, Turkish title contender Trabzonspor had its hearing to appeal against exclusion for one season in a Financial Fair Play (FFP) case.

A verdict is expected before an Aug. 3 deadline set by UEFA for national soccer federations to enter clubs for the Champions League and Europa League next season.

Trabzonspor is second in the Turkish Super League, four points behind Istanbul Basaksehir, with two rounds left.

It is five points ahead of Sivasspor in third.

The league winner goes direct to the Champions League group stage.

The runner-up should enter the second qualifying round, needing to beat three opponents to advance to the groups.

If Trabzonspor loses its case, Istanbul Basaksehir is assured of the group-stage place and tens of millions of euros (dollars) in UEFA prize money.

UEFA's club finance panel banned Trabzonspor last month for missing financial targets in 2019 set as part of a settlement deal three years earlier for other breaches of FFP monitoring.

The rules assess income and spending on player transfers and wages by clubs that qualify for European club competitions.

Trabzonspor's case is more routine than the complex investigation of Man City, whose legal win on Monday raised doubts about the future of UEFA financial rules.

The CAS judges' detailed reasons in the Man City case are expected to be published next week.

The court deducted 10 million euros (USD 11.3 million) of the English club's Champions League prize money for failing to cooperate with UEFA's investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Champions League Manchester City UEFA Trabzonspor ban case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp