David de Gea wants to play 400 more matches for Manchester United

Published: 16th July 2020 04:35 PM

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said that he is planning to spend many years with the Red Devils as he is looking to play 400 more matches with the club.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has overtaken Peter Schmeichel on the list of most prominent goalkeepers in United's history.

"I'm very, very proud to reach 400 games. It's something amazing just to be part of this club. It's something crazy... imagine to reach 400 games... it's something very, very special for me and hopefully, I can play another 400 games and just enjoy things day by day and enjoy being part of this club," the official website of Manchester United quoted de Gea as saying.

"I just want to keep playing and enjoying training and enjoying being with my team-mates and the staff and everyone. I just enjoy wearing the Manchester United shirt in every game and to play at Old Trafford is always special," he added.

De Gea is tied to a long-term deal as he signed a new contract in September 2019 with Manchester United.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a stellar run with the club over the past nine years and has also won Player of the Year four times.

United is currently at the fifth place in the Premier League standings with 59 points from 35 matches.

The side is seeking a top-four finish in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

United will next take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League later today. 

