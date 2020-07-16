STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'It's not fair', says Manchester United boss Solskjaer over FA Cup rest row

There is little opportunity for Solskjaer to rest players against Palace as United are chasing a top-four finish in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims it is unfair Chelsea have an extra two days of rest before their FA Cup semi-final showdown on Sunday.

Solskjaer's side face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday before returning to London three days later to play Chelsea at Wembley.

While United endure that hectic schedule, Chelsea will have been resting since Tuesday's 1-0 win over Norwich.

United also played on Monday in a 2-2 draw against Southampton, with Chelsea in action at Sheffield United last Saturday.

There is little opportunity for Solskjaer to rest players against Palace as United are chasing a top-four finish in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

United are currently fifth, behind Leicester on goal difference and four points adrift of third-placed Chelsea.

Solskjaer is concerned that United's bid to reach the FA Cup final is being jeopardised by the fixture schedule.

"There is a concern, obviously, that they've had 48 hours' more rest and recovery than us. It's not fair," Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday.

"We spoke about a fair scheduling going into this restart. Of course it isn't.

"But I have to think about Thursday. We've got to win that one, focus on that one, and then let's pick up the pieces after that."

Solskjaer is adamant the semi-final is "irrelevant" when it comes to his selection against Palace at Selhurst Park.

He believes United have the energy and drive to cope with the taxing programme despite fitness concerns over Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

"We've not really played every three days -- we will now, definitely," Solskjaer said.

"The next two weeks will be hectic but, then again, we're fit. Very fit. Our lads have not felt as fit as this for years, I'm sure.

"It was a big thing towards the end of last season that we felt our team wasn't fit enough, we got a few injuries. This season we've not had that kind of a problem.

"No, it's not going to be a problem and a concern for us but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp