STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

LaLiga chief Tebas again launches scathing attack on Manchester City

Following the ruling, City manager Pep Guardiola had demanded an apology and stated that they were damaged by the accusations.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Spanish league president Javier Tebas

Spanish league president Javier Tebas (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: LaLiga President Javier Tebas has continued to be critical of Manchester City and Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) after the Premier League giants saw their European ban overturned recently. Their initial fine of 30 million euros was also brought down to 10 million euros.

European governing body UEFA had banned City in February for breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 to 2016. City couldn't have taken part in Champions League or the Europa league for two years if CAS hadn't ruled in their favour.

"We all know what City do," Tebas told ESPN. "When they were punished (by UEFA originally), there was no surprise among the majority of us involved in European football.

"I don't want to say (people were) happy, but at last there was a sense of justice against these big state-owned clubs, the other being Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)," he added.

Fellow Premier League managers, namely Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho, had also hit out at the CAS ruling earlier. While Klopp had called it a bad day for football, Mourinho referred to it as a disgrace.

"In contrast, when the CAS reversed the decision, there were protests -- from Klopp, Mourinho -- because we all know they're trying to find a way around the FFP rules. As Klopp said, it was a bad day for football," Tebas said.

"City will be in the Champions League next season because the CAS did things badly, not because City have done things properly."

Following the ruling, City manager Pep Guardiola had demanded an apology and stated that they were damaged by the accusations. Also, he had given examples of former Premier League managers Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, saying clubs need to spend money in order to remain at top of the pile.

"City, in the last five years, along with PSG, are the club that have spent the most. City haven't signed with their own resources, like Manchester United do, who bring in money through television or sponsors. They sign with petrodollars, with money obtained through oil by the (owners in the) United Arab Emirates," Tebas said

"The state-owned clubs in Europe do what they want. Fictitious sponsors, naming rights (for stadiums) in the case of Man City. The Etihad Stadium is not worth (what is paid for it) and that creates a very dangerous economic situation for us," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LaLiga Manchester City CAS case Champions league
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp