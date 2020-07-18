STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bosnian footballer Bojan Regoje tests positive for COVID-19

After ending his playing career at the end of 2019, Bojan Regoje started a new one as a coach for 12 to 14-year-old newcomers.

By IANS

SARAJEVO: Bojan Regoje, a footballer from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) who recently became a Cadet coach, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to local media reports.

Branislav Tesan, the physiotherapists of the FC Slavija, a famous Bosnian football club, announced in a short video that Regoje complained of muscle pain 12 days ago and has been off the field ever since, writes Xinhua news agency.

"Some 20 minutes ago we received the result of his test which came out positive," said Tesan wishing his teammate a fast recovery.

Regoje is a former member of the BiH national team and a long-standing captain of FC Slavija from East Sarajevo. He played for several Premier League teams before returning to FC Slavija where he started and ended his playing career.

After ending his playing career at the end of 2019, Regoje started a new one as a coach for 12 to 14-year-old newcomers.

