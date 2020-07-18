STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

German World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle retires at 29

The 29-year-old footballer posted a black and white picture of him lifting the World Cup and said he was open for the new future possibilities.

Published: 18th July 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo taken on October 15, 2013 Germany's midfielder Andre Schurrle shoots to score during the FIFA 2014 World Cup group C qualifying football match Sweden vs Germany.(Photo | AFP)

In this file photo taken on October 15, 2013 Germany's midfielder Andre Schurrle shoots to score during the FIFA 2014 World Cup group C qualifying football match Sweden vs Germany.(Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany winger Andre Schuerrle on Friday announced his retirement, aged just 29, as the 2014 World Cup winner opened up on his experiences of professional football.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund cancelled the former Chelsea player's contract by mutual consent with a year left to run and Schuerrle said the decision to retire "has long been maturing in me". 

"You always have to play a certain role to survive in the business, otherwise you'll lose your job and won't get another one," Schuerrle told Der Spiegel magazine.

"Only performance on the pitch counts. Vulnerability and weakness shouldn't exist at any time," he added having come to the conclusion, "I don't need any more applause".

Hallo zusammen, Ich möchte euch mitteilen, dass ich meine aktive Karriere beende! Im Namen von mir und meiner Familie will ich danke sagen, an alle, die ein Teil dieser phenomenalen Jahre waren! Eure Unterstützung hat das alles möglich gemacht!! Ich freue mich auf neue Herausforderungen und kann es kaum erwarten dieses neue Kapitel zu beginnen Euer André Hi all, I want to let you know that I’m stepping away from playing professional football !! On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years! The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for! Now I’m ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me André

A post shared by Andre Schürrle (@andreschuerrle) on

It was Schuerrle's extra-time cross in the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Goetze volleyed home to seal Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina. 

Schuerrle said Brazil 2014 was "the best time of my life" and saw being with the German national team as a safe haven.

"It was an escape from the rut that you have at your club every day," said Schuerrle.

However, he admits he "fell into a deep hole" playing under Jose Mourinho during his two years at Stamford Bridge from 2013 until 2015.

"I didn't want to play football any more. I was completely finished," Schuerrle revealed.

He returned to the Bundesliga in 2015 with Wolfsburg and a year later joined Dortmund for 30 million euros ($34 million), but it was not a successful move.

After failing to win a first-team place and picking up injuries, Schuerrle was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending the 2018/19 season at Fulham.

As far back as 2015 at Wolfsburg he had thoughts of "throwing everything away" and again came close to retiring at Dortmund when twice sidelined by injury in 2017.

"The social expectation is that you can't really stop until in your mid-30s," he added.

The German media often refered to Schuerrle as a "discarded world champion", which hit him hard.

"There were things that I took very much to heart. You're either a fool or a hero. There is nothing in between," added Schuerrle, who made 57 appearances and scored 22 goals for Germany.

He says he will take his time to decide on his future career and admits "all the money I have earned is a huge relief".

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Germany Andre Schuerrle Chelsea
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp