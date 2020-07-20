Alan Shearer feels it's time Dean Henderson replaces David de Gea as Manchester United's number one

By IANS

LONDON: Newcastle United legend and football pundit Alan Shearer feels it's time Manchester United axed David de Gea as their number one custodian following yet another error-stricken performance.

The Spaniard was guilty of letting two goals in on either side of half-time against Chelsea, one from Olivier Giroud and another from Mason Mount, as Chelsea thumped Manchester United 3-1 to secure a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Shearer called for Manchester United to recall young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has been on loan at Sheffield United and has done really well for 'The Blades' in the Premier League.

In the current campaign, Henderson (13) is at the third spot in the list of most clean sheets kept by a Premier League goalkeeper. De Gea (12) is at the tied sixth spot. Henderson (95) has also saved more shots than de Gea (91) this term in the league.

"I think it's time (to drop him). It keeps happening," Shearer said while speaking to BBC One.

"I think you bring Henderson back when you think he's going to be number one. He has to bring him back as number one otherwise keep him out on loan for experience, but, has that time come? Yes, I think it has."

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville was also critical of de Gea and said his mistakes are becoming increasingly costly for the 'Red Devils'.

"He's unrecognisable from the keeper who won four player of the year awards," Neville told BBC One.

"A confident, assured David De Gea saves all three goals today. I would be worried, his inconsistency is costing United games," he added.