Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea, Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham

By IANS

DORTMUND: German giants Borussia Dortmund on Monday announced the signing of 17-year-old mid-fielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in a 'long-term' deal.

Dortmund reportedly paid 25 million pounds plus add ons to acquire the services of the talented mid-fielder and he is set to earn in excess of 50,000 pounds per week.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea were also said to be after his signature but Jadon Sancho's rise at Dortmund seemingly forced Bellingham to follow suit. Bellingham had reportedly even visited the two team's training grounds Carrington and Cobham respectively.

"Jude Bellingham has decided with absolute confidence to pursue his career at Borussia Dortmund. The primary motivation behind his decision were the prospects on the pitch we were able to offer him," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was quoted as saying in the statement.

"He has enormous potential, which we will continue to develop together with him over the coming years. He already boasts astonishing quality with and without the ball, and has a strong mentality to boot.

"Jude will immediately strengthen our first-team squad, but we will certainly give him all the time he needs to adapt to the higher level of play," he added.

Dortmund stars welcomed Bellingham by signing Beatles popular track 'Hey Jude' and the video of the same was uploaded on team's official Twitter handle.

"I can't thank Birmingham City enough for what they have done for me  not just this season, but since the age of seven," Bellingham was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Of course, I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but the best. Once a blue, always a blue. However, I'm incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe," he added.