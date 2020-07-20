STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
David de Gea knows second goal should have been saved: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed goalkeeper David de Gea after his mistakes in the FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea.

His remarks came as United stumbled to a 1-3 loss against Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time).

De Gea's worst error came during Chelsea's second goal as he was beaten from 25 yards out by Mason Mount, giving Chelsea a 2-0 lead in the match.

"Obviously everyone has to perform and everyone has a chance every game to stake a place in the team. David knows he should have saved the second goal but that's done now, we have to move on and look forward to Wednesday," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"It's hard for a keeper to make amends. So much easier for outfield players. David showed in the rest of the game, he made a few good saves, but he knows he could have saved that one," he added.

In the match, Solskjaer had also made five changes to his playing XI and this decision backfired as the side was not able to create any sort of momentum.

"We picked the team today to give us the best opportunity to go through in the cup and be ready for Wednesday and it didn't work today," Solskjaer said.

In the match between Chelsea and United, Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, and Harry Maguire (own goal) registered goals for the former.

For United, Bruno Fernandes scored the lone goal of the match.

With this win, Chelsea will now face Arsenal in the finals of the FA Cup on August 1 at the Wembley Stadium.

