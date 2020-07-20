STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu training with former AC Milan goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac's team in Sydney

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is training two times a week under the watchful eyes of former AC Milan goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

ndia's first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ndia's first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: In a bid to keep himself ready for the upcoming season during these trying times, India's first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is training two times a week under the watchful eyes of former AC Milan goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac.

In Sydney since India announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25, the ace Bengaluru FC custodian had been training with Sydney United 58 FC mate and Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu for some time now until a friend catered to his craving for more goalkeeping practice.

"I have been training with their goalkeepers. I started about 3-4 weeks back. They train two times a week and have been kind enough to let me in," Gurpreet told IANS from Sydney.

"They are coached by Zeljko Kalac and it has been amazing to pick his brains," said Gurpreet, a two-time Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winner.

"I trained with the team I think twice but after that I opted to only train during the individual goalkeeper sessions that the goalkeeper coach was doing with some of their academy keepers. Two of the boys are Huddersfield keepers..they are flying back to England tomorrow I think," added the 28-year old who became the first Indian footballer to play for a European top division club, Stabaek FC in Norway.

"The quality in training has been really good. I mean everyone is doing their bit. We don't know when things will restart. I am trying to keep fit. This is not everyday training on the pitch so it's not the same. But something is better than nothing isn't it," said Gurpreet, also the first Indian to get a taste of the Europa League.

India are slated to take on Asian champions Qatar at home on October 8 in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. India then take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and host Afghanistan on November 17.

The ISL is expected to start behind closed doors from the third week of November.

"I am training two times with the goalkeeping coach and two times with Erik (Paartalu). Besides that, I am working on my fitness and trying to do the best I can," said Gurpreet who got engaged recently.

Asked about his plans of returning to India, Gurpreet said it will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country and national team camp and his club's pre-season.

"It depends on the situation. I am not sure at the moment. It will also depend on the camp and pre-season. I will be there whenever I am required," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Zeljko Kalac AC Milan
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp