My relationship with Lionel Messi is good: Barcelona manager Quique Setien

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona manager Quique Setien said that he and Argentinian striker Lionel Messi shares a good relationship.

Barcelona on Sunday thrashed Alaves 5-0 in their last league game where Messi scored a brace. Earlier, Barca suffered a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna, which came on a night when Real Madrid clinched the La Liga title, having overtaken Barcelona on the final lap.

"It is the same as with everyone, more or less. There are players who are more open and have more of a relationship, but the relationship is good," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Messi spoke after the Alaves game and revealed there had been soul-searching talks among the squad since the Osasuna game.

"It is true, that we have had a deep reflection on the situation. We are all excited about the Champions League. It is true that we have spoken and it has served us well because some things have been cleaned up," Setien said.

"It is something that has been backed up with this game and with this result, which will allow us to face the future with more confidence and in a different state of mind," he added.

Barcelona will now aim to win the Champions League when they face Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie on August 8. The first leg ended in a 1-1.