Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to channel focus on 'massive' Premier League encounters

By IANS

LONDON: Following defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his team to focus on the upcoming two massive Premier League encounters.

On Sunday, United lost 1-3 to Chelsea to crash out of England's Cup competition.

"That's the way of a footballer's life, you need to get over this," former United striker Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Manchester United's official website.

"We made a few changes today, fresh legs. We'll be ready for Wednesday.

"We know how huge those two games are, they're going to be massive for us and we're looking forward to it," added the Norweigan.

United are in the race for Champions League qualification by securing a top-four finish. They have a game in hand before they play Leicester on the final day. As it stands, two draws would be enough for Solskjaer's side who take on West Ham on Wednesday. Leicester lost to Tottenham on Sunday.

Referring to the club's 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, the manager added: "We've been great in the last few months, giving ourselves a chance going into the last two games.

"We always said that if we can get into the Leicester game needing to beat them, that would be a great achievement and we might be able to even go one step further than that if we get a good result against West Ham."

"Of course we can't do anything about that but it's between us, Chelsea and Leicester for those two last positions and the more help we get from others the better, of course," said Solskjaer.

"But if we do our job on Wednesday we'll be in a good position. We'll go into the Leicester game and hope that if we win that, one we can qualify.

"We've just got to regroup and go again on Wednesday against West Ham," he added.