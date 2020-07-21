Eric Dier puts pen to paper on new Tottenham contract until 2024

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier has signed a new contract at the English Premier League club until 2024.

"Eric has been with the club for six years having joined from Sporting Lisbon in July, 2014 and enjoyed a memorable debut with a last-minute winning goal on the opening day of the 2014/15 season at West Ham United," a statement on Spurs' official website said announcing the development.

England's Dier switched from defence to a holding midfield role in his second season with Tottenham.

Dier, who has 40 caps for England, has also impressed playing back in the centre of defence for the team and has amassed a total of 239 appearances for the Club, scoring 11 times.

He has led England on several occasions and was also part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, manager Jose Mourinho has urged his players to continue the form and secure a place in next year's Europa League. The last time Mourinho was part of a team in the Europa League, he took Manchester United to the title and thus helped them gain a position in the Champions League.

"I would love to play Europa League. It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition I would like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League you play Europa League," Mourinho said.

"In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It would not be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time."