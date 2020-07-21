STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Eric Dier puts pen to paper on new Tottenham contract until 2024

England's Eric Dier switched from defence to a holding midfield role in his second season with Tottenham.

Published: 21st July 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham defensive midfielder Eric Dier

Tottenham defensive midfielder Eric Dier (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier has signed a new contract at the English Premier League club until 2024.

"Eric has been with the club for six years having joined from Sporting Lisbon in July, 2014 and enjoyed a memorable debut with a last-minute winning goal on the opening day of the 2014/15 season at West Ham United," a statement on Spurs' official website said announcing the development.

England's Dier switched from defence to a holding midfield role in his second season with Tottenham.

Dier, who has 40 caps for England, has also impressed playing back in the centre of defence for the team and has amassed a total of 239 appearances for the Club, scoring 11 times.

He has led England on several occasions and was also part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, manager Jose Mourinho has urged his players to continue the form and secure a place in next year's Europa League. The last time Mourinho was part of a team in the Europa League, he took Manchester United to the title and thus helped them gain a position in the Champions League.

"I would love to play Europa League. It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition I would like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League you play Europa League," Mourinho said.

"In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It would not be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tottenham Eric Dier Eric Dier contract
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp