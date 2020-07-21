STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says David de Gea not in a position to be defended

Manchester United stopper David de Gea was guilty of letting two goals in on either side of the half-time against Chelsea.

Published: 21st July 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 04:40 PM

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that current goalkeeper David de Gea has made glaring errors in big matches and that is why even the most ardent United fans, like himself, cannot defend him amid the criticism that he is receiving.

The Spaniard was guilty of letting two goals in on either side of the half-time against Chelsea -- one from Olivier Giroud and another from Mason Mount as Chelsea thumped Manchester United 3-1 last Sunday to secure a place in the FA Cup final.

"When people make mistakes, they're open to criticism. That's just natural, that is just how football is," Ferdinand told BT Sport as per Daily Mail.

"David de Gea is no exception. He's made mistakes, glaring mistakes in some big games, notably the game against Chelsea in the semi-final at Wembley.

"Yes, he should be doing better. I have played with David, he's his own biggest critic.

"He'll be sitting at home mulling over these, going through the situations and making sure that he tries to get rid of these mistakes that he is committing at the moment.

"I watched these games with my boys at home and I was flabbergasted to see them go past David because he's a top-drawer goalkeeper.

"It is disappointing really, as a Manchester United fan you want to defend your player but at the moment he is not in a position to be defended in that respect," he added.

Earlier, Newcastle legend and football pundit Alan Shearer had urged Manchester United to bring back Dean Henderson from Sheffield United and make him as their number one goalkeeper.

"I think it's time (to drop De Gea). It keeps happening," Shearer said while speaking to BBC One.

"I think you bring Henderson back when you think he's going to be number one. He has to bring him back as number one otherwise keep him out on loan for experience, but, has that time come? Yes, I think it has."

