STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gareth Bale not leaving Real Madrid next season, says agent

Barnett said that Gareth Bale remains one of the best players in the world and there is hardly any club in the world that could afford him.

Published: 21st July 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane (R) talks with striker Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane (R) talks with striker Gareth Bale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Gareth Bale's status as an outcast in Real Madrid seems to have been sealed with the scarce amount of appearances that coach Zinedine Zidane has given him this season. He also cut an awkward figure as the team celebrated their league title win last week.

However, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said that Bale is happy at Madrid and is not intending to move anywhere. "Gareth is fine. He has two years left on his contract," he told BBC Sport.

"He likes living in Madrid and he is going nowhere."

Barnett said that Bale remains one of the best players in the world and there is hardly any club in the world that could afford him.

"He is still as good as anyone else in the team. It's up to Zinedine Zidane. Of course, there's been interest but there's hardly a club in the world which can afford him," he said.

"It's a great loss that he's not in the Real Madrid team at the moment but he will not leave."

While not quite fulfilling his tag of being the most expensive player in the world, Bale has played an important role in Madrid's four Champions League wins in five seasons, three of which came on the trot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gareth Bale Real Madrid
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp