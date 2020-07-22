Jurgen Klopp ready to soak in special moment when Liverpool lift trophy

By IANS

LONDON: Premier League champions Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said lifting the trophy at Anfield will be the most special moment for his team.

Liverpool will be given the trophy after Wednesday night's game against Chelsea having won the title with a record seven games to spare, their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

"I told the boys already that we have to prepare two things this week," he told Sky Sports. "Prepare for the game against Chelsea, which we will do in training, and we have to make sure that we really feel the right thing in the moment when it happens.

"On Wednesday, we will cherish it. In this moment, we have to stop for a second, look at it, be really happy about it, enjoy it together with our fans all over the world, in heart and mind, and make it the most special moments of our life so far," said Klopp.

"Being here champion is the most special thing you can imagine. We all have to make it a special moment inside and keep it forever inside."

Klopp also hailed his players for winning the league in such grand manner.

"It is so big and so incredible what the boys did, and how they did it, and for different reasons it was very challenging. We have to feel it in an appropriate way, and we will.

"We are since five match days or so ago a champion, which is completely special. We've had guard of honours, all the things we're not used to, then we win a game: great. We lose a game: not so great. I will never underestimate a defeat, but we cannot forget that we won the league in a pretty exceptional manner."