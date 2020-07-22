STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp ready to soak in special moment when Liverpool lift trophy

Liverpool will be given the trophy after Wednesday night's game against Chelsea having won the title with a record seven games to spare.

Published: 22nd July 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Premier League champions Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said lifting the trophy at Anfield will be the most special moment for his team.

Liverpool will be given the trophy after Wednesday night's game against Chelsea having won the title with a record seven games to spare, their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

"I told the boys already that we have to prepare two things this week," he told Sky Sports. "Prepare for the game against Chelsea, which we will do in training, and we have to make sure that we really feel the right thing in the moment when it happens.

"On Wednesday, we will cherish it. In this moment, we have to stop for a second, look at it, be really happy about it, enjoy it together with our fans all over the world, in heart and mind, and make it the most special moments of our life so far," said Klopp.

"Being here champion is the most special thing you can imagine. We all have to make it a special moment inside and keep it forever inside."

Klopp also hailed his players for winning the league in such grand manner.

"It is so big and so incredible what the boys did, and how they did it, and for different reasons it was very challenging. We have to feel it in an appropriate way, and we will.

"We are since five match days or so ago a champion, which is completely special. We've had guard of honours, all the things we're not used to, then we win a game: great. We lose a game: not so great. I will never underestimate a defeat, but we cannot forget that we won the league in a pretty exceptional manner."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Premier League EPL
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp