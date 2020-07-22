STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to receive Premier League trophy from club legend Kenny Dalglish

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Club legend Kenny Dalglish will hand Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson with the Premier League trophy after the team's final home game against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Liverpool ended their drought this term as they won their maiden title since the inception of the Premier League in the 1992/93 season.

Also, this is their first top-flight title in 30 years. The last time Liverpool won the top-tier title was in 1990, when Dalglish was their manager.

Also, him handing over the trophy would be fitting in the sense that it was Dalglish who brought Henderson to Liverpool from Sunderland during his second stint as manager in 2011.

"He's (Dalglish) an iconic figure at this football club, a huge person who we all love," Henderson told BBC Breakfast.

Liverpool, however, won't be able to celebrate with fans inside the stadium as matches are being held across Europe behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"I know how difficult it must be as they've waited for so long for this club to win the league and it's huge," Henderson said.

"Unfortunately they can't gather outside the stadium for the health and safety of the country, and we need to protect the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly over the past few months."

