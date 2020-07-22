STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raheem Sterling surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League mark with 85th goal

Sterling now has 85 goals, one ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 84 goals.

Published: 22nd July 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WATFORD: Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling scored a brace against Watford at Vicarage Stadium on Tuesday and surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League's all-time goal-scorer standings.

Sterling opened the scoring for his club after 31 minutes against Watford and struck again before half-time to send Pep Guardiola's charges into the break 2-0.

The 25-year-old now has 19 goals for the 2019-20 Premier League season, putting him level with Liverpool marksman Mohamed Salah and a single goal behind Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn trails current league top scorer Jamie Vardy, who boasts 23 strikes to date.

In the history of the Premier League, only five non-strikers have managed to score more than the City star. Sterling now shares sixth place on that list with Eden Hazard, who also netted 85 times during his time at Chelsea.

City thrashed Watford 4-0 as Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte found the net in the second half. City will next face Norwich City in their last league game at Etihad Stadium on July 26.

