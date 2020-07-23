Manchester United's Harry Maguire focusing for 'big game' against Leicester City

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is gearing up and focusing on the "big game" against Leicester City in their last league match after securing one point at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"It is a big game for them and it is a big game for us and I am totally focusing on ourselves and the preparation needs to start now," he told MUTV after United's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

"We need to prepare right and sleep right. We have got to be fresh and play at a tempo you need to play at this club," he added.

United go into a tense last day after being held to a draw against the Hammers with Mason Greenwood equalising after Michail Antonio had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot. And Maguire wasn't happy about dropping two points.

"We are disappointed. It was an important game. It was a very important game not to lose. But we wanted to win the game. We want to score goals. We have scored numerous goals of late and we started the game really well. We started on the front foot, high tempo, big intensity and we should have taken the lead but then there was the sucker-punch before half-time which was disappointing," he said.

"It was a great reaction from the lads to come out in the second half and it was a great goal from Mason, great feet, great finish and nice play from Anto [Anthony Martial] as well to find him. But then we wanted to push on and really control the game in their half but it didn't really happen like that, we lost tempo, intensity and aggression too much," he added.

United must avoid defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City to secure the Champions League spot for next season.

Manchester United are a point ahead of Brendan Rodgers' side who need the win now to snatch the lucrative berth from the Reds.

Manchester United will now take on Leicester City in their last game of the season at King Power Stadium on Sunday, July 26.