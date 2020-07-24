Lifting Premier League title was 'emotional time' for players: Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has said that it was a "real emotional" time for the players when they lifted the Premier League title.

The Reds secured their first top-flight championship in 30 years on June 25 but they lifted the actual prize over their heads on Thursday after they played their final home fixture of the 2019-20 season, against Chelsea.

"You saw the captain lifting it and it's so emotional to see him lifting it; he would have given everything to be out there today. Unfortunately, he couldn't be, but I'm so delighted that he could lift it and it's a real emotional time for all of us," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

However, Liverpool had to celebrate the occasion without the fans as the matches are being played closed doors due to coronavirus threat.

Robertson said the club was driven to the title by the fans and added that "it is for them".

"This hasn't happened in 30 years for this club, and I think we would have all paid everything that we have to get the fans in tonight. It wasn't meant to be, but we've done it properly and the time will come for the fans to come - because it's for them," he said.

"It is for every single one of them, it's for all them that have been through 30 years of hurt and now we've produced the trophy that they've been waiting for, for so long. That's what it means to all of us, that's what has driven us forward the whole season. To get that champions sign above us is what it was for," Robertson added.