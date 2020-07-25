STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It was an expensive victory: Thomas Tuchel 'worried' after Kylian Mbappe suffers ankle injury

In the first-half, Mbappe was left in agony after being scythed down by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin as he looked to run through on goal.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) walks with crutches after winning the the French Cup final football match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SAINT-DENIS: After securing a 1-0 triumph over Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France final on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel termed it an "expensive victory" as their star striker Kylian Mbappe suffered a serious ankle injury.

In the first-half, Mbappe was left in agony after being scythed down by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin as he looked to run through on goal.

The 21-year-old was close to tears as he limped off the field and down the tunnel, reemerging late in the second half on crutches.

"Yes, we won. In a final, that's most important. It was complicated for several reasons. There are many things to improve and analyse. That's good. But it's an expensive victory," Eurosport quoted Tuchel as saying.

"In the last three matches against Saint Etienne, they always have a red card in the first 30 minutes. And I'm not telling you what is said in the locker room before. And in addition, we are the ones who had three yellow cards," he added.

A solitary first-half goal from Neymar was enough to secure the win as PSG lifted the Coupe de France for the 13th time in their history, though Mbappe's injury overshadowed the result.

The injury puts Mbappe's participation in next week's Coupe de la Ligue final and perhaps more significantly next month's Champions League clash with Atalanta, in serious doubt.

When asked about Mbappe, Tuchel said, "I have no news at the moment. Everyone would be worried after seeing the images of the injury. Of course, I'm worried."

PSG will now take on Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final at Stade de France on August 1.

