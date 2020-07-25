STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

No one deserves success more than Jordon Henderson: Liverpool's  Adam Lallana

Over the years, Lallana has developed a close friendship with the 30-year-old Henderson, having played alongside him for the entirety of his Liverpool career.

Published: 25th July 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (File | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: In an emotional tribute to Jordon Henderson, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana said no-one deserves success more than the Reds skipper.

Over the years, Lallana has developed a close friendship with the 30-year-old Henderson, having played alongside him for the entirety of his Liverpool career.

In the last 12 months, Henderson has managed to lift the Champions League, Super Cup, World Club Cup, and now the Premier League.

He has also received the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

"Having been with Jordan throughout the whole journey I've been lucky enough to be alongside him when he had his dark moments and a couple of injuries that he's had. He's also been alongside me in my dark moments, injuries. We always come back to injuries. It's not just defeats that are dark moments, it's injuries as well," the official website of Liverpool quoted Lallana as saying.

Lallana then cited the example of the game against Sevilla as to how Henderson used to take responsibility for the losses as well.

"There was one game when we lost, well we drew 3-3 away to Sevilla. I say we lost because it felt like a defeat. I just remember he had his hood up and he kind of took the brunt of that result, took full responsibility. We were 3-0 up at half-time and it finished 3-3, and just hearing him say as captain -- That can't happen, I've got to be responsible and I'm responsible for that being a Liverpool captain," Lallana said.

"Just to hear how honest he was, I was thinking -- Are you crazy to be taking that responsibility? It's the team's responsibility and we've not even lost the game. But, that just epitomises his selflessness and how much responsibility he takes for this football club in the bad moments. That's why he deserves this more than anyone else. He deserves to be captain of Liverpool holding the four trophies in one season more than anyone else and no-one can take that away from him, ever," he added.

Liverpool has already secured the Premier League 2019-20 season as the side has an unassailable lead at the top.

The side was presented with the Premier League trophy after the match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in their final league game on Sunday, July 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jordon Henderson Adam Lallana Liverpool
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp