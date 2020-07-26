STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conor Mcgregor impresses Sergio Ramos with football skills, gets invited to Real Madrid training session

Impressed with Mcgregor's skills, Ramos, whose club won the La Liga title this season, invited over to a Real Madrid training session.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:47 PM

Conor McGregor ( File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NeEW DELHI: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has invited former UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor for a training session at Real Madrid after being impressed with the latter's impressive football skills.

Mcgregor on Saturday shared videos of him playing football and captioned the post as "What do you think @sergioramos?"

Impressed with Mcgregor's skills, Ramos, whose club won the La Liga title this season, commented, "Top class, mate! Fancy a training session at @realmadrid? More than welcome to join us anytime."

Later, Mcgregor replied, "@sergioramos My brother, thank you! The next time I am Madrid I would be honoured."

On June 7, the Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Mcgregor, announced retirement from fighting.

Mcgregor had taken to Twitter to write: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours," he added.

However, this was not the first time that Mcgregor announced retirement. Last year in March, the 32-year-old said he has decided to retire from MMA.

However, weeks later, he made a U-turn on his retirement saying, "I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon."

