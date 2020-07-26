STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte rubbishes 'Messi talk', calls it fantasy football

Messi's future at Barcelona has been a subject of severe speculation off late and it has dominated headlines in the current season.

Published: 26th July 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi | AP

By ANI

GENOA: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has rubbished rumours of Lionel Messi joining his side, calling it "fantasy football".

The coach said that everyone in the world would want Messi in their side but added that the move is not possible for his side at present.

"We're talking about fantasy football, situations that at the moment cannot be linked to Inter. For many reasons. I don't think there's a madman in the world who wouldn't want Messi. But that kind of situation really is very, very, very far from Inter, from what we are doing and what we are trying to build," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"We need to create a solid base, and then maybe...I repeat, this is fantasy football; however, I like the fact that when fantasy football is involved, the team that is linked to it is always Inter," he added.

Many football pundits have said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking to quit Barcelona at the conclusion of his contract next year.

Conte's remarks came as Inter Milan defeated Genoa 3-0. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter finally returned to winning ways.

Alexis Sanchez also continued his good form as he also registered a goal for Inter Milan. Conte's side has now moved to second in the table, a point clear of Atalanta.

The side trails table-toppers Juventus by four points. Inter currently has 76 points from 36 matches.

