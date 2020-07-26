Manchester City don't require extra motivation to beat Real Madrid, says Pep Guardiola

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side does not require any extra motivation to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Guardiola also said that he does not believe that his side needs to recall previous Champions League exits or their failed Premier League title defence this season in order to prepare better for Madrid.

"What I want is to do a good game, It's absolutely a final. For us, for Madrid, it's a final. The plan will be to avoid making mistakes and to play a football game as we can. I think what happened in the past is not going to make you play better. What happened in the past is the past. Sometimes it is what it is. Accept it," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"It's life. It's not perfect, it doesn't work perfectly for all of us, in our private lives, in our professional lives either. The motivation is to go through, to prove to ourselves we can do a good game and beat Real Madrid. That is the only thing you are able to do. What happened in the past will not give you an advantage or something special for the future, for the game against Real Madrid," he added.

City is looking to win the Champions League for the first time but the side must first get past Madrid, the 13-time Champions League winners.

Currently, Guardiola's side has a 2-1 lead over Madrid after their last-16 first-leg match.

"This game is about desire. It's Real Madrid. We know the quality they have in all departments. The players know the European leagues, they know. They were sitting there watching the last finals of the Champions League when Madrid was there. They know it. It's not necessary to tell them something special," Guardiola said.

Manchester City will play its final Premier League game this season as the side locks horns with Norwich City.

The Pep Guardiola side currently has 78 points from 37 matches and the side will be finishing second in the Premier League standings.