Can Cristiano Ronaldo catch up: Ciro Immobile scores hattrick, nears Serie A record
A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain's single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining.
Published: 27th July 2020 12:53 PM | Last Updated: 27th July 2020 12:53 PM | A+A A-
Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazio's 5-1 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday. He now has 34 goals in 34 matches - four more than Cristiano Ronaldo atop the Italian league's scoring chart.
Higuain scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16.
Immobile's second goal of the night was a thing of beauty: Set up by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he curled a shot into the far top corner.
Lazio moved level on points with third-place Atalanta, one point behind Inter Milan.
Juventus, which is five points ahead of Lazio, can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title with a win over Sampdoria later Sunday.