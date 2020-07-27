STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jurgen Klopp hails 'special package' Virgil van Dijk 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Virgil van Dijk's mindset and said he had no idea that the defender would be 'so special'.

Published: 27th July 2020 12:19 PM

Jurgen Klopp with Virgil van Dijk. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Virgil van Dijk's mindset and said he had no idea that the defender would be 'so special'.

"I am not sure if he needs another hour of praise or stuff like that. He is good, really good! He is a good centre-half. He is special. The combination of skills is absolutely special. His mindset on top of that is then really special, so this mix makes him a pretty good centre-half and a good guy as well, which I like a lot," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"I would work together with him as well if he was a bit more difficult to deal with, but he is really low maintenance in that case. He is just really nice to have. We knew when we signed him we would get a really good player but the package is so special, we had no idea about that and that makes it really, really exciting," he added.

Liverpool defeated Newcastle 3-1 here on Sunday and finished the ongoing 2019-2020 Premier League season with a club-record 99 points. The Klopp-led team had already sealed the Premier League title on June 26 and lifted the trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluded season.

Liverpool ended the 2019-2020 Premier League season with a massive 18-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City. The champions won 32 of their 38 matches in the league while witnessing three draws and as many defeats. 

TAGS
Virgil Van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Premier League EPL
