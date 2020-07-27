STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lampard has done a better job than Solksjaer this season, says Keane

Published: 27th July 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has done a better job this season in comparison to what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has achieved at Old Trafford.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for next season's Champions League following respective wins over Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Lampard has so far led Chelsea into the FA Cup final and also helped them secure a place in next season's UCL. Solksjaer, on the other hand, guided United to third in the league and they still remain in contention for Europa League glory this term.

"Frank's done a better job, I have to say," Keane told Sky Sports. "I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they've played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

"There's no nonsense about him, he's made big decisions, he's brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they've needed an opportunity, they took it.

"They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup... great achievement.

"But as Frank is reminding everybody, he's not getting too carried away getting in the top four, but it's huge step forward for Chelsea again," the former Republic of Ireland captain added.

Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban prior to the season and they had to be content with playing talented youngsters from the academy who repaid Lampard's faith in them.

Also, Lampard has done a good job in landing top-class footballers for next term after their transfer ban was removed. They have already acquired the services of Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) and Timo Werner RB Leipzig) and are reportedly close to signing Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) as well.

