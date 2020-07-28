STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coaching Barcelona remains 'primary goal', says Club legend Xavi Hernandez

Xavi, who played for Al-Sadd from 2015 to 2019 and then became coach, also said he thought Qatar would host a "historic" World Cup in 2022.

Published: 28th July 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Xavi Hernandez, who is coaching Al-Sadd in Qatar, says his "primary goal" is to coach Barcelona where he won a host of trophies, but he is focused on his current job.

Xavi also said he was "fine" after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I do not hide, and I have always said, that my primary goal, when it happens, is Barca. It's my home and would be a dream," said Xavi in an interview published Tuesday in the Madrid sports newspaper Marca.

"But now I am focused on Al-Sadd, excited about the new season. When Barca comes, in the short or long term, it will come," he said, adding that he did not want to destabilise the current coach, Quique Setien. 

"Above all, we have to respect Quique Setien and I wish the team all the best," said Xavi. "Sometimes Barca plays very well, sometimes well, and sometimes not so well. But I like Setien's idea, now and with his previous teams: to dominate and to make a beautiful game." 

Xavi's name has come up repeatedly as a replacement for Setien, but club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists he is sticking with his current coach. 

"I have an excellent relationship with Xavi and we talked about many issues. But next year Quique Setien has a contract and he is the one we hired," Bartomeu told Barcelona-based sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Sunday. 

Xavi has been quarantined in Qatar after catching COVID-19. 

"I feel good, although isolated, logically. And I'm looking forward to training soon," he said.

Xavi, who played for Al-Sadd from 2015 to 2019 and then became coach, also said he thought Qatar would host a "historic" World Cup in 2022.

"It will be an historic Cup, without a doubt. People are going to be surprised at what the country is like. In general, there are a lot of prejudices and a lot of unfounded criticism. Qatar has everything: a small, hospitable and generous country," he said.

He added that he looked forward to seeing former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi playing at the World Cup.

"I see Leo playing until he wants to. Physically, he's fast, strong, a competitive beast, a physical animal. I have no doubt that he will play at Qatar 2022," Xavi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Xavi Hernandez Barcelona Al Sadd Qatar Coronavirus
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp