STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It's not fair for Robert Lewandowski: Bayern chief hits out at Ballon d'Or cancellation

Rummenigge stated Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals across competitions this season, stood a big chance of winning the trophy.

Published: 28th July 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski (File | AP)

By IANS

MUNICH: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed organisers France Football's decision to cancel this year's Ballon d'Or, a decision made in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

The prestigious award, which came into existence in 1956, is handed to the best player in the world every year with jury comprising of 180 individuals from around the globe.

Rummenigge stated Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals across competitions this season, stood a big chance of winning the trophy.

He also pointed towards completion of major football leagues around Europe, except for French Ligue 1, and stated the trophy should have been handed at the end of the season.

"I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career,' Rummenigge said during a news conference as per Dail Mail.

"Unfortunately, France Football cancelled the Ballon d'Or, which we are not very happy (about). In the end, it's not very fair - not just for Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won.

"I believe it's very important that in a season that, except the French league, were performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d'Or to the best footballer in the world.

"Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career," he added.

Barcelona and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi is the current holder of the prestigious trophy and he is also the record winner of the prize, having won the accolade six times. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five titles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bayern Munich Ballon d'Or COVID 19 France Football
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp