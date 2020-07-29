STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karim Benzema thinks about Ballon d'Or 'all the time'

However, this year Ballon d'Or will not be awarded as France Football on July 20 announced the cancellation of the award.

Published: 29th July 2020

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has said that he thinks about Ballon d'Or 'all the time'.

Benzema, who earlier this month completed 11 years at Real Madrid, posted a video on his Youtube channel in which he answered fans' questions.

When a fan questioned, do you think about the Ballon d'Or, the footballer said, "Of course, all the time, since childhood, but it does not mean I'm here like a mad every day."

However, this year Ballon d'Or will not be awarded as France Football on July 20 announced the cancellation of the award due to "lack of sufficient fair conditions" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In exceptional circumstances and exceptional provisions, for the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d'Or France Football will not be awarded in 2020, for lack of sufficient fair conditions," France Football had said in a statement.

Real Madrid won the 2019-2020 season of La Liga. This was the 34th La Liga title won by the club. Currently, the Zinedine Zidane-led side is preparing for the Champions League clash against Manchester City, slated to take place on August 8.

Real Madrid Karim Benzema
