STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sevilla player tests positive for coronavirus

The team plans to return to training on Thursday with individual sessions if all results from the second batch of tests come back negative.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, a television cameramen films in front of the empty stands. (Photo | AP)

In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, a television cameramen films in front of the empty stands. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: A member of Sevilla's first-team squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said Wednesday while announcing it was suspending training pending the result of further tests.

The Spanish side are due to face Roma in Germany next week in a single-leg fixture in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Sevilla said the case was discovered following tests conducted by the club on Sunday, and the player concerned is "asymptomatic, in good health and is isolated at home".

In a statement, Sevilla added they had "temporarily suspended the team's training sessions and carried out disinfection tasks in the facilities".

The club has carried out two further rounds of tests on the rest of the squad and staff following the initial case.

"In the first one, all the tests carried out have been negative.  The results of the second tests, which have been carried out today, will be known this Thursday morning," Sevilla said.

The team plans to return to training on Thursday with individual sessions if all results from the second batch of tests come back negative.

The latter stages of the Europa League will be completed with a straight knockout mini-tournament in Germany, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The competition was suspended in March.

The final will be played in Cologne on August 21. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played as one-off ties with Cologne, Duisburg, Duesseldorf and Gelsenkirchen all hosting games.

Before that, all last-16 ties must be completed. Only six of the eight first-leg matches were played in March. The other two ties -- Inter v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma -- will be decided as one-off matches on neutral ground in Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sevilla coronavirus
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp