Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to 'freshen up in right areas' in transfer market

Lampard helped Chelsea to the fourth spot in the Premier League before the season was abruptly halted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard stated he is happy with the squad at his disposal but hinted at few additions in the summer transfer window.

When Lampard took charge of Chelsea last summer, he couldn't make any significant additions to the squad as the club was handed a two transfer windows ban.

The suspension was lifted in January but Chelsea failed to get in any player in winter transfer market. They, however, did announce the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in February, who will join the team after the end of current campaign.

"I'm certainly excited about the squad we've got, with the young players and if we can get a few additions for areas I feel we need," Lampard told the official magazine of Chelsea as per Daily Mail.

"We didn't bring in anyone in January, it didn't work out to be right for us at the time, and last summer we couldn't bring anyone in, so those windows are gone and we haven't changed.

"So I am excited about the squad we've got, if we can freshen up in the right areas we all know that."

The season is set to resume from June 17 as Premier League looks to follow in the footsteps of German Bundesliga, which have been hosting matches behind closed doors for a while now.

