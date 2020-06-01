STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mauro Icardi's arrival at PSG could push Edinson Cavani to look elsewhere

Icardi joined PSG on a season's loan and had impressed with 20 goals in 31 games when the league season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st June 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel with striker Edinson Cavani

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel with striker Edinson Cavani (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Prolific striker Mauro Icardi's arrival at French champion Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal raises doubts as to record scorer Edinson Cavani's future at the club.

Icardi joined PSG on a season's loan and had impressed with 20 goals in 31 games when the league season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His convincing performances pushed him ahead of Cavani in coach Thomas Tuchel's attacking hierarchy.

Cavani is PSG's all-time record scorer with 200 goals in 300 games and remains a huge fan favorite, but the 33-year-old Uruguay striker is one of several players whose contracts are running out this season.

PSG took up its option to buy the 27-year-old Icardi and gave him a contract until June 2024.

Given Icardi's relative youth, and the easy way he combined with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María in attack, it may prove increasingly hard for Cavani to get games if he signs a new contract.

Cavani was linked with a move to Atlético Madrid during the January transfer window but PSG reportedly turned down an offer of 15 million euros from the Spanish club.

No financial details were given by PSG about how much Icardi cost, but Italian media reported the transfer as costing 50 million euros ($55.5 million) with additional bonuses.

The prolific Icardi netted 124 goals in 219 games for Inter but his spell there ended amid a bitter falling out.

Many observers were circumspect when he joined PSG on loan at the end of the summer transfer window.

But he took to French soccer quickly and used his excellent first touch, elusive movement off the ball and ice-cool finishing to contribute 12 league goals, one fewer than Neymar.

Icardi and Mbappé combined particularly well, reading each other's runs in attack and taking their chances efficiently.

The French league was ended with 10 rounds remaining after the government called off domestic competitions at the end of April, but PSG remains in contention to win the Champions League for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals.

The Champions League is set to be completed in late summer.

If so, those games could prove to be Cavani's last for the club he joined as a then-record signing of 64 million euros ($71 million) in 2013.

After initially struggling to win over fans who compared him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and mocked his erratic finishing, he won them over and became widely appreciated for his work ethic and team spirit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Edinson Cavani Mauro Icardi
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp