STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: Five Barcelona players, two coaches test positive

The news comes the day after Spain's football clubs were finally allowed to begin training with their full squads as they put the finishing touches to return to action next week.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Catalan radio station RAC1 reported on Tuesday that five players from FC Barcelona and two members of the coaching staff tested positive for the COVID-19 in tests carried out by the Spanish football league (LaLiga) at the start of May.

The radio station, which has close links to the club, did not name any of the players or staff who could have been infected, but highlights that they have all overcome the virus and generated antibodies, reports Xinhua news agency.

The news comes the day after Spain's football clubs were finally allowed to begin training with their full squads as they put the finishing touches to return to action next week as the Liga Santander and Liga SmartBank (first and second divisions) come back after a break of over 3 months due to COVID-19.

Barcelona are slated to resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca as LaLiga confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the health crisis.

The season is set to return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona player coronavirus positive Barcelona coach coronavirus positive coronavirus COVID 19'
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp