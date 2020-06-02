STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Winger Redeem Tlang joins FC Goa for 2020-21 ISL season

A product from the Shillong Lajong academy and former player at the I-League club, Redeem made his ISL breakthrough at NorthEast in the 2018-19 season.

Published: 02nd June 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Redeem Tlang

Redeem Tlang (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: Winger Redeem Tlang has penned a pre-contract and will be donning FC Goa colours in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, the club has announced. After impressing during his two campaigns in the ISL with NorthEast United FC, the 25-year-old becomes the Gaurs' first signing of the season.

"I am overjoyed. I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honors in Indian football here."

"Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can't wait to get started," said Redeem after completing his move.

A product from the Shillong Lajong academy and former player at the I-League club, Redeem made his ISL breakthrough at NorthEast in the 2018-19 season. He played 19 matches for the Highlanders in his debut season in the ISL and became one of the first names on the team sheet on the back of consistent performances.

One of the most impressive players for NorthEast during ISL 2018-19, he was an integral member in the Highlanders side that strung together an incredible run to the semi-finals. Undaunted by any occasion, he scored his first ISL goal that season during the first leg of NorthEast's semi-final tie against eventual champions Bengaluru FC.

Even though NorthEast finished ninth in the league standings during Redeem's second campaign with the club, the 25-year-old did his own reputation no harm in his 16 outings for the Highlanders last season. Besides finding the back of the net thrice in ISL 2019-20, Redeem showcased how much on an attacking threat he is from wide areas.

FC Goa signing the diminutive wideman comes on the back of appointing Spaniard Juan Ferrando as their new head coach last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Redeem Tlang ISL 2020 FC Goa
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp