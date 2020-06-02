Winger Redeem Tlang joins FC Goa for 2020-21 ISL season

By IANS

PANAJI: Winger Redeem Tlang has penned a pre-contract and will be donning FC Goa colours in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, the club has announced. After impressing during his two campaigns in the ISL with NorthEast United FC, the 25-year-old becomes the Gaurs' first signing of the season.

"I am overjoyed. I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honors in Indian football here."

"Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can't wait to get started," said Redeem after completing his move.

A product from the Shillong Lajong academy and former player at the I-League club, Redeem made his ISL breakthrough at NorthEast in the 2018-19 season. He played 19 matches for the Highlanders in his debut season in the ISL and became one of the first names on the team sheet on the back of consistent performances.

One of the most impressive players for NorthEast during ISL 2018-19, he was an integral member in the Highlanders side that strung together an incredible run to the semi-finals. Undaunted by any occasion, he scored his first ISL goal that season during the first leg of NorthEast's semi-final tie against eventual champions Bengaluru FC.

Even though NorthEast finished ninth in the league standings during Redeem's second campaign with the club, the 25-year-old did his own reputation no harm in his 16 outings for the Highlanders last season. Besides finding the back of the net thrice in ISL 2019-20, Redeem showcased how much on an attacking threat he is from wide areas.

FC Goa signing the diminutive wideman comes on the back of appointing Spaniard Juan Ferrando as their new head coach last month.