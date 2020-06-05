STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Real Madrid forward Robinho hoping for Santos return

Published: 05th June 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Real Madrid forward Robinho (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho has reaffirmed a wish to finish his career at Santos amid growing speculation that he will return to his original club.

Robinho had been due to leave Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehi this month but his contract has been extended because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Halted in March, the Turkish Super Lig is due to restart next week and finish in late July.

"I have huge affection for Santos, for the city and for the club," the 36-year-old said in a live broadcast on social media. "Through Santos, I made all my dreams come true, and if I have the privilege of playing the Copa Libertadores again, I will give my life," he added.

Robinho played for Santos from 2002 to 2005 and returned for a six-month loan spell in 2010. He spent another 12 months at the club in 2014-15 -- also on loan -- before joining Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League.

After an impressive first season with Basaksehir, Robinho has struggled this term and has yet to score in 17 appearances.

