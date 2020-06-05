STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valencia player Rodrigo says match against Atlanta may have spread coronavirus

Rodrigo says, ''This is in the past now. But it's true that after the tests began many players tested positive in the Valencia squad."

Spanish footballer Rodrigo Moreno who plays for Valencia Football club (File | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Valencia striker Rodrigo says the return match against Atalanta in the Champions League 'perhaps shouldn't have been played' because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rodrigo's comments to Spanish television channel TVE come after the top health official in the Valencia region said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini 'lacked responsibility' for traveling to Spain with symptoms of the virus.

He recently told Italian media he felt sick the day before the March 10 match in Valencia.

The club said at the time that about 35% of people in the team had the virus.

Experts say the first leg on Feb.19 in Milan was one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Atalanta's home city of Bergamo.

The match has been dubbed 'Game Zero' by Italian media.

