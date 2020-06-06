STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeva, FCBU keen on I-League bids

However, AIFF is looking at clubs from non I-League centres and that might dent FCBU’s hopes.

I League

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After All India Football Federation (AIFF) invited bids for the 2020-21 I-League, Delhi-based Sudeva FC have been one of the first to respond. FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), part of this season’s unfinished second division, have also shown interest.

However, AIFF is looking at clubs from non I-League centres and that might dent FCBU’s hopes. “The bids have been invited from prospective team owners from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others,” AIFF said.

Sudeva co-founder Vijay Hakari confirmed that the club will send in its bid as soon as the invitation process starts. “We were looking forward to this. Kids at the club are excited about the chance to join the I-League. We intend to make it happen.” The club was formed in 2014 by Hakari and Anuj Gupta and played in the second division in 2016-17.

They are not perturbed that ISL has replaced I-League as the country’s top tier. “Second tier status does not matter. If we do get entry, we want to field as many local players as possible because the threat of relegation will not be applicable in the first season,” he added. The club wants to play home matches at Ambedkar Stadium.

FCBU want to ensure Bengaluru again becomes an I-League destination. “We welcome the AIFF announcement. We hope to participate in the process. We are stable economically, investing in infrastructure and have performed well in the 2nd Division I-League. We hope to bring Bengaluru back in the I-League,” owner Gaurav Manchanda said.

AIFF is looking at one club. “As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The club will have the opportunity (subject to qualification) to compete in AFC club competitions.”

