Hamza Koya: The guardian angel of travelling Keralite footballers

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hamza Koya, 61, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday was a highly regarded footballer of his times even though he didn’t play for any major clubs.

“People think that he played for big clubs like Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting and played for India. I myself thought it was true because I have only heard good things about him. I had to ask a lot of people just to be sure and clarify that he didn’t play for any of them. But that itself is a sign that people rated him highly,” said former India international Victor Manjila.

The veteran goalkeeper never played with or against Koya as they belonged to different eras but what was common between them was that both were life members of the Calicut University Ex-Footballers Association.

Koya who played as a right-back during his playing days started out with the Calicut University team before heading to Maharashtra. There, he played for Western Railways, Union Bank, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Tata SC and lastly with Orkay Mills before retiring.

The most notable achievement of his career was to represent Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy between 1981 and 1986. “With a little bit of luck, he could have played for India. He was a really talented footballer and he was unfortunate not to have represented the country. Everyone rated him highly,” said his former Orkay Mills and Maharashtra team-mate Dinakaran Premappa.

In fact, Koya had made it to the India camp on two occasions but could not break-in. After arriving from Mohammedan Sporting, Premappa quickly became friends with Koya and the two shared a close bond. Both of them hailed from Kerala but had made Maharashtra their adopted home.

Premappa says that Koya had a soft spot for footballers who arrived in Maharashtra from Kerala to play. “Whenever a new player arrived from Kerala, Koya would do everything possible to put them at ease and help them adjust to the new surroundings. He has helped many this way since his playing days and is like a guardian angel to many,” said Premappa. Koya’s son Liyas also went onto become a footballer and even played with Anas Edathodika at Mumbai FC. The goalkeeper is currently with Mumbai Customs. “He was a fine gentleman and was loved by everybody. He was always willing to help others. Last year, he came all the way from Mumbai to attend our CUEFA event. That’s how much he cared about all of us and about football,” said Manjila.