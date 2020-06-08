Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests coronavirus positive in Japan

By ANI

NAGOYA: Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed.

With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.

"We are trying to identify people who had close contacts with Langerak in cooperation with a local health centre, and will continue to promptly carry out COVID-19 tests on other top team players and staff who have not yet performed the tests, Nagoya Grampus said in an official statement.



The club has further given a health update on Langerak, saying that the player's physical condition is normal and he has been admitted to a hospital.

Professional football is all set to resume in Japan in July and the J1 league will kick off from July 4.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors, but the league will continue preparations to allow spectators to the stadiums in the future, taking into account the situation with the COVID-19 in the country.

All fixtures will be rescheduled and the league will take priority to schedule matches featuring teams from the same geographical area as one safety measure to prevent infection.