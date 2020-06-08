STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests coronavirus positive in Japan

The club has further given a health update on Langerak, saying that the player's physical condition is normal and he has been admitted to a hospital.

Published: 08th June 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NAGOYA: Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed.

With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.

"We are trying to identify people who had close contacts with Langerak in cooperation with a local health centre, and will continue to promptly carry out COVID-19 tests on other top team players and staff who have not yet performed the tests, Nagoya Grampus said in an official statement.

ALSO READ: US Boxer Mikaela Mayer tests positive for COVID-19; out of Tuesday's return bout

The club has further given a health update on Langerak, saying that the player's physical condition is normal and he has been admitted to a hospital.

Professional football is all set to resume in Japan in July and the J1 league will kick off from July 4.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors, but the league will continue preparations to allow spectators to the stadiums in the future, taking into account the situation with the COVID-19 in the country.

All fixtures will be rescheduled and the league will take priority to schedule matches featuring teams from the same geographical area as one safety measure to prevent infection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Mitchell Langerak Australian goalkeeper
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp