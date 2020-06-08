'Captain marvel': Sunil Chhetri set to complete 15 years in international footbal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India football captain Sunil Chhetri is on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap as he is set to complete 15 years on the international arena this week.

The official handle of Indian football team acknowledged Chhetri's feat and dedicated a post to him on popular social media platform Twitter. They also stated a hashtag - #15YearsOfSC11.

Their post read: "Captain Marvel @chetrisunil11 completes 15 glorious years in International football this week. Join us as we bring to you some unseen stories of the Blue Tigers legend and a lot more in the coming days. #IndianFootball #BackTheBlues."

Chhetri took his maiden bow for the national team in 2005 and has featured in 115 matches thus far and found the back of the net on 72 occassions.