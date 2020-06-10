STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 Women's World Cup bid

Australia is an Asian Football Confederation member and New Zealand is from the Oceania group.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

.ZURICH: The Australia and New Zealand joint bid was the highest rated by FIFA on Wednesday of three candidates to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

FIFA said Australia-New Zealand scored 4.1 points from a maximum five in evaluating its project plan for the first 32-team women's tournament.

Japan scored 3.9 and Colombia trailed with 2.8, though still qualifies for consideration by FIFA's ruling council which picks the winner on June 25.

Each of the 37-member panel's votes will be made public.

FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid the most commercially favorable.

It also offered a rare example of unity and cooperation across continental bodies.

Australia is an Asian Football Confederation member and New Zealand is from the Oceania group. The complexity of cross-border working was also noted.

Japan's experience hosting big events was praised, though it prefers to host in the cooler weather of June-July instead of FIFA's preferred July-August dates.

Colombia met FIFA's minimum requirements but the plan needs significant amount of investment and support with just three years to prepare.

The winner will follow France which hosted a 24-nation tournament in 2019 won by the United States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Womens World Cup Womens World Cup 2023 FIFA Australia New Zealand
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp