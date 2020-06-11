STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dele Alli to miss Tottenham's come-back fixture following suspension over racist remark

Alli put a video on a private Snapchat conversation in February in which the midfielder joked about the virus and appeared to mock an Asian man.

England midfielder Dele Alli. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Dele Alli will miss Tottenham’s first game back from the Premier League’s suspension after receiving a one-match ban on Thursday for a racially insensitive post on social media during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli put a video on a private Snapchat conversation in February in which the midfielder joked about the virus and appeared to mock an Asian man. The post was forwarded to a British newspaper.

The Football Association said Alli’s actions were “a misguided attempt at humour” but that the player “had not set out to be insulting or to create a racial stereotype.”

Alli was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute, the FA said, because it constituted an “aggravated breach” by having a reference to race.

The England international will miss Tottenham’s game against Manchester United on June 19. He also was fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) and must attend an education course.

Alli had previously acknowledged he “let myself down and the club” but said sorry again on Thursday in a statement issued soon after the FA's decision was announced.

“I would like to apologize again for any offense caused by my behavior,” he said. "It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

"I’m grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not intentionally racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

