STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi ready to play against Mallorca: Barcelona head coach Quique Setien

On the other hand, striker Luis Suarez who is returning the pitch after a knee injury and a lengthy lay-off, will not play the whole game against Mallorca.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina football great Lionel Messi

Argentina football great Lionel Messi. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MADRID:  Ahead of the clash against Mallorca, Barcelona head coach Quique Setien confirmed that star striker Lionel Messi is ready to take the field for the side.

"He is ready to play, he is perfectly okay. He is trained well, there is no problem. Messi and a lot of these players know how to gauge things and how to save their strength when necessary," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying in the pre-match media conference.

"As for breaks, we will see. For some, the more time they are on the pitch, the better," he said.

Messi's fitness was a major concern ahead of the resumption -- the talismanic forward was dealing with a quadriceps injury. But he has suffered no further setbacks since returning to training with the rest of the squad at the start of the week.

On the other hand, striker Luis Suarez who is returning the pitch after a knee injury and a lengthy lay-off, will not play the whole game against Mallorca.

"Surely he is to be a starter, but not for the full 90 minutes," the Barca boss explained.

"We will not take risks after five months. It will be good for him to play and he will need games to be the same as he was before," he said.

Suarez has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season but has not featured since January 9.

Barcelona will take on Mallorca in the La Liga game at Son Moix on June 14. Reigning champions Barca sit two points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who will play against the host Eibar in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallorca Quique Setien Lionel Messi
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp