Police made me delete photo with Messi: Fan after invading pitch

Barcelona returned to action after the three-month layoff with a comfortable 4-0 win away to Real Mallorca on Saturday night.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Spanish League football match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MADRID: Spain's LaLiga returned with entry for fans restricted inside stadiums. Despite this, a man did a pitch invasion during Barcelona's match against Mallorca. The match was held at San Moix, Mallorca's home ground.

The man calmly walked on to the pitch early in the second half and approached Barca full back Jordi Alba before proceeding towards Messi. Security guards tackled him and escorted him away. He was wearing an Argentina shirt.

"I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he's my idol," he later told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, declining to give his name. He said that he was a French national living in Mallorca.

"I got a photo but it wasn't a very good one and the police made me delete it. I stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I was going for Messi. It was a nice experience."

Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi scored the goals that extended Barca's lead at the top of the table to four points over Real Madrid, who entertain Eibar on Sunday.

